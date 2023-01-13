5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school.

The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area.

“Upon further investigation, five students have been charged by Columbia County School District Police for being involved,” the district said. “Each of these students will also be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.”

No other students were injured as a result of the fight and students resumed normal school operations.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority, and we felt it was important that our parents were made aware of the incident,” parents were told.

