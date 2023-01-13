Submit Photos/Videos
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, was charged a few days ago with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, plus three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

She is a co-defendant in the case. John Richard Williams, 61, of Orangeburg, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and trafficking a victim under 18 years old. Records indicate Williams is a former deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Westbury is facing additional charges after having been released on a personal recognizance bond. She was charged Friday with intimidation of court officials, jurors, or witnesses. As of Friday morning, Westbury was back in custody.

Williams remains in custody at the Orangeburg County Detention Center after having bond denied.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Westbury and Williams on Monday, the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.

