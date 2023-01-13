Submit Photos/Videos
13-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:46 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUSIVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Jefferson County Thursday night.

At 6:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Communications Center received a 911 call for assistance on the 700 block of Academy Drive in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Louisville Police officers and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a 13-year-old unresponsive girl with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Jefferson County Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where she was stabilized and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS.

The victim is in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

