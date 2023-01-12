Woman describes terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital.

Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.

She says she was trying to help the man she saw lying in the street. When she saw a van coming toward her and the group of people praying over him, she realized she was in danger.

“I looked up, the van was coming straight towards us, and I jumped out of the way. When I jumped out of the way, that’s when the van hit the other four people. And my moms said their bodies went flying everywhere,” she said.

Vines says she had trouble sleeping because the accident is just too hard to get out of her head.

“One of them was off to the side where blood was just gushing out of her head. Then another one, her knee was just bleeding real bad. And then the other one, she was holding her head. So it was just like, you know, stuff was just chaos,” she said.

Vines says she’s grateful to be alive. Moving forward, she tells us her main focus is recovering mentally from the accident and holding her family a little bit tighter.

“I can’t stop living. I just have to be mindful of everything that’s around me and just don’t take life for granted,” said Vines.

Family and friends say the first person initially hit on a bicycle, and then hit a second time in the prayer circle is in critical condition. The other five bystanders have been treated and released from the hospital.

