Tornado warning issued as storm takes aim at Thomson

By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tornado warning was issued late Thursday afternoon for Warren and northern Hancock counties.

A storm spotter reported a tornado around 4:15 p.m. in Warren County near Mayfield.

Although officials there said they couldn’t confirm any damage had occurred, storm spotter Chris Jackson posted a photo of a tree down across Mayfield Road and posted a photo of it.

A possible debris signature was indicated on radar.

A rotating wall cloud was reported in the Norwood area.

The weather agency placed the area under a tornado warning until 5 p.m.

News 12 First Alert meteorologists said the storm was headed toward Wilkes and McDuffie counties, followed by the Appling area.

First Alert meteorologists urged people anywhere near Thomson to get to a safe area in their home.

Residents were urged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows.

Heavy rain and possibly hail were reported in the Camack area.

Ahead of the tornado warning, the strong storm was reported moving through Hancock, Taliaferro and Warren counties, producing 40-50 mph gusts and nickel-size hail.

The storm was moving quickly at 60 mph toward the east.

Meteorologists had been warning all day that severe weather was possible in the afternoon and evening as a warm weather system transitions to cooler weather at the end of the week and into the weekend.

A tornado watch was issued for the whole region, including Columbia, Richmond and Aiken counties.

A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, while a warning means one has been spotted or indicated on radar.

