Thomson community celebrates football championship team

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson community is gathering to celebrate members of 2022, 2-A state football championship team, on Thursday.

City leaders will award their proclamations for winning, the bulldogs finally have their championship trophy.

The trophy was dropped off earlier today, just in time for the party.

It’s the first time in 20 years the bulldogs have brought home the state title.

In December, the Thomson Bulldogs defeated Fitzgerald 32-31 securing the state title, which makes today’s celebration pretty special.

But it has a unique side to it, one thing to note is the current team members were not alive the last time this town saw a championship title.

Jason Smith, with community development, says that in itself deserves an event to be remembered.

Smith says, “You know, we wanted to celebrate this team and what they mean to the community and the resurgence that they’ve helped bring along before the championship game. Admittedly, they won. And that’s great. And that adds a little extra to this. But you know, these kids go out, they give part of their lives to this community, the coaching, or coaching staffs away from their families for most of the year, and especially during football season.”

Today’s celebration includes the band, cheerleaders, football team, fans, parents, community members, and local and state leaders all recognizing this big achievement.

“It’s time to celebrate these kids for what they do on our coaching staff for the young men that they’re putting out in the community who are more than just football players. They’re working to be productive parts of our town, our county, and beyond. So it’s an opportunity for the community to come together,” Smith says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.