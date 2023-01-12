Richmond Co. school opens book vending machine to inspire students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To inspire students, one Richmond County elementary school is introducing a new reading program.

Reading is fundamental, but so are good behavior, attendance, and grades.

We stopped by Hornsby to talk to some students about why they are reading more.

After weeks of anticipation, the cover was lifted and the ribbon was cut.

‘We read to succeed,’ on Hornsby elementary school’s new book vending machine!

Dr. Gregory Shields, principal of Hornsby Elementary, says, “They have been looking, they’ve been probing tucking pulling the curtain to see the book vending machine.”

One of those students who’s been excited to get a peek is Paris Cunningham.

Cunningham says, “I would always come down here and stare at it before we even opened it because I was just like, it looks so cool.”

Students will get tokens for good behavior, good attendance, and meeting reading goals. The token will allow them the get a free book to keep.

The goal is to inspire students to love to read.

Shields says, “It’s going to motivate our students to read um we want to expose every child in this school to reading and a book.”

Cunningham is excited about the machine because she already loves to read. She wants to earn 13 tokens so she can get one of each book.

Cunningham says, “I’ll go in my room and I’ll kind of put my feet up on the desk and read for a few minutes and it’s really fun.”

And her classmates are excited about it too. “It was so amazing, and you get all the books if you be good you just get them.”

Cunningham says, “They were all excited because they all wanted to try it.”

The school was able to use grant money to get the machine and the books. The principal says when the books run out they will need the community’s help to restock them, so they are asking community members to help by donating a few books.

Anyone interested can contact the administrators and leave books at the front office.

