Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond Co. school opens book vending machine to inspire students

To inspire students, one Richmond County elementary school is introducing a new reading program.
To inspire students, one Richmond County elementary school is introducing a new reading program.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To inspire students, one Richmond County elementary school is introducing a new reading program.

Reading is fundamental, but so are good behavior, attendance, and grades.

We stopped by Hornsby to talk to some students about why they are reading more.

After weeks of anticipation, the cover was lifted and the ribbon was cut.

MORE | A.R. Johnson receives $20k donation for student success

‘We read to succeed,’ on Hornsby elementary school’s new book vending machine!

Dr. Gregory Shields, principal of Hornsby Elementary, says, “They have been looking, they’ve been probing tucking pulling the curtain to see the book vending machine.”

One of those students who’s been excited to get a peek is Paris Cunningham.

Cunningham says, “I would always come down here and stare at it before we even opened it because I was just like, it looks so cool.”

MORE | Local students compete in Special Olympics bowling tournament

Students will get tokens for good behavior, good attendance, and meeting reading goals. The token will allow them the get a free book to keep.

The goal is to inspire students to love to read.

Shields says, “It’s going to motivate our students to read um we want to expose every child in this school to reading and a book.”

Cunningham is excited about the machine because she already loves to read. She wants to earn 13 tokens so she can get one of each book.

Cunningham says, “I’ll go in my room and I’ll kind of put my feet up on the desk and read for a few minutes and it’s really fun.”

And her classmates are excited about it too. “It was so amazing, and you get all the books if you be good you just get them.”

MORE | Thomson community celebrates football championship team

Cunningham says, “They were all excited because they all wanted to try it.”

The school was able to use grant money to get the machine and the books. The principal says when the books run out they will need the community’s help to restock them, so they are asking community members to help by donating a few books.

Anyone interested can contact the administrators and leave books at the front office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
6 in critical condition after being hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
A long distance bus breaks down off of I-20
Bus blocks I-20 westbound lane near state line

Latest News

This was the view at Clarks Hill Lake as a strong storm system moved through the area late in...
Tornado warnings issued as storms take aim at CSRA
Clarks
See storm as it passes through Modoc area
Warrenton
Look at this storm system in the Warrenton area
The survey of 1,358 teens aged 13 to 17, asked how often they’ve seen pornographic images and...
What the Tech: Survey shows teens are exposed to pornography on social media