Rep. Allen to serve on House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, has been selected to serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

One of the oldest standing committees of the House of Representatives, the panel chaired by Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers has broad jurisdiction over such issues as health care, energy policy, cybersecurity and telecommunications. It also oversees several federal departments and agencies, including Energy, Health and Human Services, and Transportation, as well as the Federal Trade Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Food and Drug Administration.

“I am thrilled to begin serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee,” Allen said. “I look forward to working with my fellow members to continue fighting for policies to unleash American energy, reduce health care costs, and bring high-speed internet to rural America.”

He noted that Georgia’s 12th Congressional District has many priorities that align with the committee:

It is home to Plant Vogtle, where the first two new nuclear reactors built in 30 years are currently under construction and expected to come online this year.

It’s the cyber hub of the Southeast, housing U.S. Army Cyber Command, the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and National Security Agency-Georgia.

One of the Energy Department’s 17 national labs is housed at Savannah River Site, right across the river in South Carolina, and 40 percent of its workforce lives in the 12th District.

“Under the leadership of Chair Rodgers, our committee will work to deliver on the promises we made in our Commitment to America – an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable to the American people,” Allen said.

