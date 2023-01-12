Submit Photos/Videos
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been denied bond pending appeal of their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” reportedly used false documents to obtain loans from banks to get loans. They also failed to pay federal income tax.

The motion for bond was predicated on the argument that the government violated the pairs’ rights during the trial, including the Fourth Amendment. They also requested an extension to their surrender date, but this too was denied.

The pair will have to report to federal prison in Florida Jan. 17.

