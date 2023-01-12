ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested on multiple counts of drug-related charges and assault on a police officer.

Andrew Easterlin, 23, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine.

Easterlin is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine and an assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

“This shows just how dangerous even a traffic stop can be,” the sheriff said. “A traffic violation turned into drugs, weapons, and drug paraphernalia, a ‘little black book,’ and an assault on one of my officers.”

Investigators say around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, deputies smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s vehicle after stopping the car.

During the process of the stop, the driver resisted arrest by grabbing one of the officers by the neck when ordered out of the vehicle.

Deputies found various narcotics, two handguns, cash, digital scales, and a grinder among other things in the vehicle.

Also, deputies found a book containing the names of customers who owe and have paid for drugs from Easterlin.

Officials say gift cards and checks from clients were accepted as a form of payment and were also seized.

Man arrested in Orangeburg County for drug-related charges (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.