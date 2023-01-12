Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat, officials say

Sheriff Mike Tregre says Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he...
Sheriff Mike Tregre says Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he allegedly killed his aunt by stepping on her throat until officers were forced to shock him with a stun gun.(St. John The Baptist Parish)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A 25-year-old Louisiana man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his aunt by stepping on her throat, according to St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre said deputies responded to a home in LaPlace, Louisiana, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He said deputies entered the home and found Christian Robinson standing with his foot on the throat of his aunt, 57-year-old Suzanne Robinson.

Tregre said the man refused officers’ commands to remove his foot from his aunt’s throat. Deputies shocked him with a stun gun, which finally caused him to remove his foot, but it was too late.

Suzanne Robinson was unresponsive and despite first responders’ attempts to render aid, she succumbed to her injuries, Tregre said.

Christian Robinson is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
6 in critical condition after being hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Harlem, Ga., Police Department
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
A long distance bus breaks down off of I-20
Bus blocks I-20 westbound lane near state line

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate documents found at...
Special council appointed in Biden classified documents probe
Tornado
Tornado warning issued as storm takes aim at Thomson
Special Olympics
Local students compete in Special Olympics bowling tournament