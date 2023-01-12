Submit Photos/Videos
Local students compete in Special Olympics bowling tournament

Special Olympics
Special Olympics(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a big day for some very talented athletes.

Students from several schools across our area, including Richmond, Columbia, and McDuffie competed in the Area 9 Special Olympics bowling tournament at Bowlero on Washington Road.

MORE | A.R. Johnson receives $20k donation for student success

News 12 NBC 26 Laura Warren announced the winners and there were a lot of smiles to go with the colorful ribbons.

