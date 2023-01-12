Harlem Police Department investigates child’s death

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Police Department responded to a home Thursday morning in reference to a child’s death.

According a report by the Harlem Police Department, officers arrived at a home on Village Run for CPR on a child.

EMS and the Harlem Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The child was taken to Doctors Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officials requested assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office to review the incident report for criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.