Ex-mayor’s ethics woes get him dropped as a professor at Ga. Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis.

The decision was communicated to Davis in an email from School of Public Policy Chair Cassidy Sugimoto informing Davis of the suspension.

The email states that if he’s cleared of wrongdoing, the suspension may be reconsidered.

News 12 obtained a copy of the email from the school:

Email to Hardie Davis from Georgia Tech (Contributed)

Among the ethics allegations against Davis, he was accused of misusing thousands of dollars in campaign funds and not filing campaign contribution disclosure reports on time for multiple years in a row.

An investigation was also launched over concerns that he may have paid for a series of billboards from back in 2018 encouraging voters to approve a location for the new James Brown Arena in south Augusta.

A whistleblower said Davis assigned city staff members tasks related to his reelection back in 2018 .

Also, his estranged wife, Evett Davis, claimed he was having an affair with a city-paid consultant .

Davis’ last day in office was Dec. 31. He couldn’t run for reelection due to term limits, and Garnett Johnson is now mayor.

We checked with city officials to ask whether Davis still has access to his old city email account, and we were told he does not.

