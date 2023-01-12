Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the threat of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA included in a Slight to Marginal risk for severe weather today. Strong wind gusts and brief tornadoes are the main risks with storms pushing through late this afternoon into tonight. We will continue to monitor and update. It will be breezy with southwest winds between 10-15 mph and higher gusts. Highs today will be well above normal in the mid to low 70s.

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

Strong winds and tornadoes possible for the rest of the afternoon into early tonight. Stay weather aware! (WRDW)

Showers and storms will clear out later tonight as the front moves east through the CSRA and Friday will be dry. Morning lows Friday will be in the mid-40s and then highs will struggle to climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be near the freezing mark in the low 30s. Sunshine will return Saturday with cooler than average high temps in the low 50s. Back below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday and highs will remain cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures turn more seasonal Monday with morning lows near 30 and afternoon highs near 60. Mostly sunny skies expected Monday, but rain is back in the forecast by Tuesday next week. Keep it here for updates.

