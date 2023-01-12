Construction plans move forward for Junior Achievement education center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McKnight Construction Co. based in Augusta has been selected as the construction manager for Junior Achievement’s planned Discovery Center of the CSRA .

In partnership with the Columbia County School District and the Richmond County School System, Junior Achievement plans to open the center in fall 2023 to give students some hands-on financial education.

Middle school students from both districts will spend 20 hours in the classroom learning about real estate, gas and car maintenance bills, and banking. Many things adults deal with and then apply the skills at the center in a four-hour day.

The Columbia County School District invited Junior Achievement to build the center in its support complex at 4395 Riverwatch Parkway. The facility is more than 300,000 square feet, and the center will occupy about 30,000 square feet inside the facility.

The center will include:

JA BizTown, where sixth-grade students can interact within a simulated economy and take on the challenge of fueling a business. Students will not only discover the intricacies of being a professional and member of the community.

JA Finance Park, where seventh-graders will participate in an immersive simulation that enables them to develop skills to navigate today’s economic environment and discover how decisions today can impact tomorrow.

The building will be used to teach middle school students in both Columbia and Richmond Counties about financial literacy. (Contributed)

“McKnight Construction is honored to bring a Discovery Center to our Augusta Community,” said Blakely Downs, director of marketing for McKnight. “Junior Achievement of Georgia is a tremendous organization, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with JA and our longtime partners the Richmond County and Columbia County School Districts.”

Currently, Discovery Centers serve approximately 80,000 students per year across five locations elsewhere in the state.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.