Columbia Co. says they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to vicious dog attack

There have been three calls of complaints on the dog's owner, but it takes multiple calls for the county to act.
There have been three calls of complaints on the dog’s owner, but it takes multiple calls for the county to act.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After talking to Justin Gilstrap’s aunt about prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked him, we’re hearing from Columbia County about why there didn’t seem to be a follow-up after the dog’s owner received the final warning.

There were multiple calls for animal complaints in the area where the attack took place. The county says they did everything they could to patrol the area leading up to the attack.

“I’m not saying Columbia County always does everything right. But in this instance, we follow the protocol,” said Columbia County Manager Scott Johnson.

There have been three calls of complaints on the dog’s owner, but it takes multiple calls for the county to act.

For the dogs at Burt Baker’s address, on Jan. 2, 2022, dogs attacked a neighbor’s Yorkie. The dogs were found roaming the neighborhood again a week later, and a final warning was issued.

“If we’ve been to your house two times, three times, we’re getting to the case. ‘Okay, this is your final warning you’re getting about letting your dogs out’,” he said.

In July, they had another complaint about the dogs being out. Since the final warning was issued, Baker was cited, and one of his dogs was impounded.

He then paid the fees to get the dog back. Per state code, in order for dogs to be impounded for good, the dogs have to attack a human.

“We’re not naive to the fact that there may be vicious dogs out there. They just have to attack somebody before the county can do anything,” said Johnson.

As for the most recent situations, Columbia County says they acted when they were able to when Gilstrap was attacked.

“If we were dealing with a situation where we’ve had dogs attack people in the past, and the county did nothing, then we’d be dealing with a different incident. In this particular case, we have a child that was attacked. We immediately responded by impounding the animals and issuing 15 citations and turning it over to the sheriff’s office to make an arrest,” said Johnson.

Moving forward, the county says they haven’t discussed changing or keeping any of their current ordinances when it comes to dogs. With vicious dogs, they’re bound by the state code.

