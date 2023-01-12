Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia Co. woman wanted for stealing child’s Christmas bike

By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman who stole a child’s Christmas bike.

On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.

Please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about the subject at 706-541-2800.

