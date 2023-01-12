Columbia Co. woman wanted for stealing child’s Christmas bike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman who stole a child’s Christmas bike.

On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.

Please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about the subject at 706-541-2800.

