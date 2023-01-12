Submit Photos/Videos
Blippi Tour comes to Columbia County Performing Arts Center

By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child loves the show Blippi, Columbia County has a treat for you.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour takes Blippi the Musical to a new level.

The family-friendly show is coming to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center on March 30 and will begin at 6 p.m.

It will feature nearly 20 songs, including old and new songs.

MORE | 10 new sculptures displayed around downtown Augusta

It also introduces Blippi’s best friend, Meekah.

“The best thing is seeing kid’s reactions all around the world,” said Producer Josh Blackburn.

Children can get their picture taken with Blippi and Meekah on the stage after the show.

For more information on the show, visit the Blippi Tour website. To buy tickets for the show, visit the Columbia County Performing Arts Center’s website.

