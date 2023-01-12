A.R. Johnson receives $20k donation for student success

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20K donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education to help kick start the 2023 school year for success.

A.R. Johnson was created in 1892 and is in Richmond County. The school will be using the funds to redesign their media center into a “Library Learning Commons” for collaborative learning. And it will have a personal touch as the redesign will be led by the Middle School Engineering/STEM students.

This is significant because many schools, especially low income schools, lack necessary school supplies after returning from winter break.

In fact, Kids in Need Foundation, reports that at low-income schools:

· Nearly 3 out of 4 students run out of supplies by the end of the first semester.

· More than 9 out of 10 teachers don’t have the supplies they need to start the second semester.

During the last school year, Box Tops participants earned over $5 million in total for schools across the country. A.R. Johnson and 13 other low-income schools in the U.S. are receiving a total of $280K this January.

