Accident with injuries reported at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads

By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injury was reported Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road.

The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness.

Richmond County emergency dispatch logs confirmed the accident, but the Georgia Department of Transportation showed no traffic slowdowns in the area as of 12:20 p.m.

The witness reported a large number of law enforcement officers and other first responders.

