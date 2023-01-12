6 in critical condition after hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles.

According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two of the six victims are in critical condition.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

