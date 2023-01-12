Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

6 in critical condition after hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road

Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles.

According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two of the six victims are in critical condition.

MORE | Bus blocks westbound lane of I-20 near state line

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers
Name released for Aiken County slain man whose body was burned
11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
Anthony Mason
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
AAA launches free-tow program for New Year’s weekend
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Water main breaks affect service in Aiken, close lane in Harlem