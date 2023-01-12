2 bills filed in South Carolina, regarding fentanyl crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State House is making the growing fentanyl crisis a priority as they begin a new session this year.

Two bills were pre-filed in the State House dealing with the drug.

One would make trafficking fentanyl a violent crime, the other would allow people who provide those who die from fentanyl to be charged with fentanyl-induced homicide, facing up to 30 years.

Brian Lawson, who is a state representative for Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, is co-sponsoring the bills.

“I guess fentanyl is not a new drug, but even the data we have is a couple of years old so, but we can see the trend where the utilization and the usage and the deaths from overdose and the usage of Narcan have increased tremendously,” Lawson says.

Versions of both bills were introduced in both the House and Senate this week and have been referred to the judiciary committee.

“Hardly anyone I can talk to has not been directly affected, and it may not be an overdose death, but an addiction,” Lawson said.

At the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, calls for service involving fentanyl nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022.

“It is something we’re seeing more and more of and it’s something we’re becoming more and more concerned about just because of how many overdoses we’re seeing,” said Anderson County Sheriff’s Office PIO Shale Remien.

Currently, in South Carolina, there is no specific law against trafficking fentanyl.

“Anything four grams and up is considered trafficking. That would be a trafficking offense,” explained Remien.

For example, if a person is found with five grams of heroin laced with fentanyl they can only be charged with trafficking heroin. If it’s five grams of pure fentanyl Remien says they can only charge people with distribution, which is a lesser charge than trafficking.

“It doesn’t have its own category as far as charges go. There needs to be that, there needs to be that line in the sand,” she said.

Lawson explains, “There’s clearly a problem and it clearly needs to be addressed and I do think that having so many folks sign on to these bills is a telling sign that there is a problem and that we’re ready to address it.”

In an interview with FOX Carolina earlier in the week, Speaker Murrell Smith says these bills are a priority for the legislative session.

“You’re going to see us, the house, move quickly on fentanyl trafficking and fentanyl bills,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.