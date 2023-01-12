Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 bills filed in South Carolina, regarding fentanyl crisis

The South Carolina State House is making the growing Fentanyl crisis a priority as they begin a new session this year.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State House is making the growing fentanyl crisis a priority as they begin a new session this year.

Two bills were pre-filed in the State House dealing with the drug.

One would make trafficking fentanyl a violent crime, the other would allow people who provide those who die from fentanyl to be charged with fentanyl-induced homicide, facing up to 30 years.

Brian Lawson, who is a state representative for Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, is co-sponsoring the bills.

MORE | ‘We all lost it’: Students heartbroken after Aiken teacher killed in crash

“I guess fentanyl is not a new drug, but even the data we have is a couple of years old so, but we can see the trend where the utilization and the usage and the deaths from overdose and the usage of Narcan have increased tremendously,” Lawson says.

Versions of both bills were introduced in both the House and Senate this week and have been referred to the judiciary committee.

“Hardly anyone I can talk to has not been directly affected, and it may not be an overdose death, but an addiction,” Lawson said.

At the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, calls for service involving fentanyl nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022.

MORE | Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia

“It is something we’re seeing more and more of and it’s something we’re becoming more and more concerned about just because of how many overdoses we’re seeing,” said Anderson County Sheriff’s Office PIO Shale Remien.

Currently, in South Carolina, there is no specific law against trafficking fentanyl.

“Anything four grams and up is considered trafficking. That would be a trafficking offense,” explained Remien.

For example, if a person is found with five grams of heroin laced with fentanyl they can only be charged with trafficking heroin. If it’s five grams of pure fentanyl Remien says they can only charge people with distribution, which is a lesser charge than trafficking.

MORE | ‘Best is yet to come’: McMaster begins 2nd full term as S.C. governor

“It doesn’t have its own category as far as charges go. There needs to be that, there needs to be that line in the sand,” she said.

Lawson explains, “There’s clearly a problem and it clearly needs to be addressed and I do think that having so many folks sign on to these bills is a telling sign that there is a problem and that we’re ready to address it.”

In an interview with FOX Carolina earlier in the week, Speaker Murrell Smith says these bills are a priority for the legislative session.

“You’re going to see us, the house, move quickly on fentanyl trafficking and fentanyl bills,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Olive Road at Eagle Way is closed after an accident involving six pedestrians and two separate...
6 in critical condition after being hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Assembly of Prayer, Augusta
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
A long distance bus breaks down off of I-20
Bus blocks I-20 westbound lane near state line
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win

Latest News

Amtrak
Amtrak riders spend unexpected time in Bamberg County
Amtrak
Amtrak riders spend a day in Bamberg County
Magnum Jelani Neely
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Kemp begins 2nd Georgia term with new pay raise pledge