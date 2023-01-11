Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

The World’s Strongest Grandaddy event to donate to charity

The 27-world powerlifting champion is hosting an event to get others back into the gym and to...
The 27-world powerlifting champion is hosting an event to get others back into the gym and to help his community.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The World’s Strongest Grandaddy is back, this time with a new competition.

The 27-world powerlifting champion is hosting an event to get others back into the gym and to help his community.

If you don’t remember Tee “Skinny Man” Meyers, we talked to him to remind everyone of his new competition.

“I’m Tee Meyers, the ‘World’s Strongest Granddaddy,’ 66 years old, 195 pounds, drug-free, and very good-looking,” Meyers says.

MORE | If you’re looking for a job, here are some opportunities

This weekend he is hosting a charity powerlifting event at the YMCA in Wrens.

The best part 100 percent of the money raised goes back to charity. We caught up with the champion to learn more about the event.

“I’ve been blessed, all my life so why not give back to the community,” Meyers says.

This year he plans to host charity powerlifting events at YMCAs all around Augusta.

MORE | Raided local church accused in multimillion-dollar scheme

“It’s not about how strong you are, what the event is about is for giving charity, for blessing other people that might be out in the cold, don’t have a bed, don’t have the school supplies, might need food,” Meyers states.

He says anyone can enter, but there is a $10 late fee after Jan. 3.

The event will be on Jan. 14 at 12:05 p.m. located at North Jefferson YMCA in Wrens.

The entry fee for non-members is $30 and $25 for members.

MORE | Augusta leaders go to Atlanta to discuss economic development

“I do sell life insurance, so at first I’m gonna sell you a policy, in case you pass out, I get some money, haha but no it’s not gonna be that bad, all you gotta do is listen and be humble, and I got you.”

And if you are an average guy, he says with a good trainer and persistence, you could be strong enough to win one day.

Meyers says, “Well I mean, think about it, I’m 66 years old, I’m stronger than the average guy.”

If you want to sign up, you can contact Meyers at (706) 513-7515.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers
Name released for Aiken County slain man whose body was burned
Anthony Mason
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
Columbia County School District bus
6-year-old stable after crash with Columbia County school bus

Latest News

Picture according to SCDOT
A long-distance bus breaks down on I-20
More sculptures are going up along downtown’s sculpture trail.
10 new sculptures displayed around downtown Augusta
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Solar plans could brighten Georgia’s future, officials believe
Billions being invested into Georgia solar plant
Turning a home into a smart home is about to get easier with a new universal language for all...
What the Tech: Smart homes are about to get easier