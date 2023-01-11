The World’s Strongest Grandaddy event to donate to charity

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The World’s Strongest Grandaddy is back, this time with a new competition.

The 27-world powerlifting champion is hosting an event to get others back into the gym and to help his community.

If you don’t remember Tee “Skinny Man” Meyers, we talked to him to remind everyone of his new competition.

“I’m Tee Meyers, the ‘World’s Strongest Granddaddy,’ 66 years old, 195 pounds, drug-free, and very good-looking,” Meyers says.

This weekend he is hosting a charity powerlifting event at the YMCA in Wrens.

The best part 100 percent of the money raised goes back to charity. We caught up with the champion to learn more about the event.

“I’ve been blessed, all my life so why not give back to the community,” Meyers says.

This year he plans to host charity powerlifting events at YMCAs all around Augusta.

“It’s not about how strong you are, what the event is about is for giving charity, for blessing other people that might be out in the cold, don’t have a bed, don’t have the school supplies, might need food,” Meyers states.

He says anyone can enter, but there is a $10 late fee after Jan. 3.

The event will be on Jan. 14 at 12:05 p.m. located at North Jefferson YMCA in Wrens.

The entry fee for non-members is $30 and $25 for members.

“I do sell life insurance, so at first I’m gonna sell you a policy, in case you pass out, I get some money, haha but no it’s not gonna be that bad, all you gotta do is listen and be humble, and I got you.”

And if you are an average guy, he says with a good trainer and persistence, you could be strong enough to win one day.

Meyers says, “Well I mean, think about it, I’m 66 years old, I’m stronger than the average guy.”

If you want to sign up, you can contact Meyers at (706) 513-7515.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.