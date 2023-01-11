Submit Photos/Videos
Spencer Rattler Returning to South Carolina for 2023 season

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks have their QB1 back for 2023.

Spencer Rattler announced on social media on Tuesday night that he’ll be returning to South Carolina for next season.

Rattler found his groove in the final 2 games of the regular season in his first season in Columbia. He would throw for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns in the upset win over Tennessee and followed that up with 360 yards and 2 TD’s in the upset win at Clemson.

For the season, Rattler threw for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his 4 year college career that started at Oklahoma, the QB has thrown for more than 7600 yards with 58 TD’s.

The news comes just 1 night after one of his top receivers Antwane Wells announced that he’d also be returning to the Gamecocks for another season.

