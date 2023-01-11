Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeking man wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in looking for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.

Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted for aggravated assault which occurred on Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road.

Hopgood is described as five foot six inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Warrants against Hopgood have been filed.

If anyone has any information of Hopgood, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

