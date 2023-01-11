Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeking man wanted for aggravated assault

Hassan Hopgood
Hassan Hopgood(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in looking for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.

Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted for aggravated assault which occurred on Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road.

Hopgood is described as five foot six inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Warrants against Hopgood have been filed.

If anyone has any information of Hopgood, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

