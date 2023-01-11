Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing homeless man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the office issued that Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4., according to authorities.

According to authorities, Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches, weighing around 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Quintanilla is homeless and was last seen on the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue, and maybe in the area of the 1300 block of Greene Street, according to authorities.

The office says Quintanilla was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black beanie cap.

If you have any information on Quintanilla, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1010 or 706-821-1080.

