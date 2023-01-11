Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing homeless man

Jesus Quintanilla, 62, described to be 5 feet and 9 inches, weighing around 160 pounds, with...
Jesus Quintanilla, 62, described to be 5 feet and 9 inches, weighing around 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, has been missing since Jan. 4., according to authorities.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the office issued that Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4., according to authorities.

According to authorities, Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches, weighing around 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Quintanilla is homeless and was last seen on the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue, and maybe in the area of the 1300 block of Greene Street, according to authorities.

MORE | Man sentenced after setting fire to Augusta apartment building

The office says Quintanilla was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black beanie cap.

If you have any information on Quintanilla, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1010 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers
Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Name released for Aiken County slain man whose body was burned
Anthony Mason
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
Columbia County School District bus
6-year-old stable after crash with Columbia County school bus

Latest News

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
FAA
Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled
Garnett Johnson
Augusta leaders visit Atlanta to discuss economic growth
Fist bump
If you’re looking for a job, here are some opportunities