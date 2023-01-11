Submit Photos/Videos
Rabid bobcat found outside Louisville, authorities warn

Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)
Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUSIVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bobcat in Jefferson County tested positive for rabies, authorities said Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Health Department was contacted to report an animal encounter on Eden Church Road near Highway 17 outside of Louisville.

After an initial investigation, Jefferson County Health Department informed the residence at the address how to immediately monitor their pets/animal that may have been exposed.

The bobcat was collected and sent to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for testing. Test results confirmed the Bobcat was positive for rabies.

Additionally, the Jefferson County Health Department’s Environmental Health Section is currently notifying residents in the area to avoid contact with wild animals.

The Jefferson County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

“People and pets can become infected with the rabies virus when saliva from a rabid animal is introduced into the body through a bite or scratch,” said Tim Mosley, District 6 environmental health director“If untreated, rabies is a uniformly fatal disease.”

Report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Jefferson County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 478-625-3716.

