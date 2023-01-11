Submit Photos/Videos
Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

