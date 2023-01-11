Bus blocks westbound lane of I-20 near state line

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle was confirmed to be disabled off I-20 heading into Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.

A long-distance bus has broken down off of I20. (WRDW/WAGT)

According to dispatch, the vehicle was disabled around 5:30 p.m. and confirmed to be a long-distance bus on the side of the highway.

Deputies are trying to direct the traffic, according to dispatch.

Dispatch urges to take another route until this is cleared up, but there are no injuries or accidents to report.

