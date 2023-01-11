Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here are some celebrations to attend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

As the holiday approaches, here are some local events to attend to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
By Macy Neal
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the holiday approaches, here are some local events to attend to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 2023 holiday will fall on Monday this year, but the celebrations will begin on Friday.

The annual tri-college public celebration will be held at noon Friday at Paine College’s Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel.

The Augusta National Association for the Advancement of Colored People branch will host the MLK parade will be this Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Dyess Park Community center on James Brown Boulevard.

The 36th annual Global Race Unity will host a memorial celebration at Abilene Baptist church on Washington Road, on Monday. Before that, there will be a pre-musical at 11 a.m.

MORE | Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds

Holiday closures

  • Columbia County libraries will be closed from Jan. 14. to Jan. 16. and will reopen on Tuesday.
  • Columbia County offices will be closed on Jan. 16. and will reopen on Jan. 17. at 8 a.m.
  • Columbia County schools will be closed on Monday.
  • Richmond County schools will be closed on Monday.
MORE | President Joe Biden to visit Atlanta for MLK service at Ebenezer Baptist Church

President Joe Biden will be in Atlanta on Sunday to speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church on what would have been MLK’s 94th birthday.

Doctor King served as co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. The current pastor is U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers
Name released for Aiken County slain man whose body was burned
Anthony Mason
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
Columbia County School District bus
6-year-old stable after crash with Columbia County school bus

Latest News

downtown Augusta
10 new sculptures displayed around downtown Augusta
Augusta University sees growing interest in animation program
Augusta University sees growing interest in animation program
Augusta leaders go to Atlanta to discuss economic development
Augusta leaders go to Atlanta to discuss economic development
A look into prior reports made against dogs in Grovetown attack
A look into prior reports made against dogs in Grovetown attack