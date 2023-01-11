Here are some celebrations to attend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the holiday approaches, here are some local events to attend to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 2023 holiday will fall on Monday this year, but the celebrations will begin on Friday.

The annual tri-college public celebration will be held at noon Friday at Paine College’s Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel.

The Augusta National Association for the Advancement of Colored People branch will host the MLK parade will be this Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Dyess Park Community center on James Brown Boulevard.

The 36th annual Global Race Unity will host a memorial celebration at Abilene Baptist church on Washington Road, on Monday. Before that, there will be a pre-musical at 11 a.m.

Holiday closures

Columbia County libraries will be closed from Jan. 14. to Jan. 16. and will reopen on Tuesday.

Columbia County offices will be closed on Jan. 16. and will reopen on Jan. 17. at 8 a.m.

Columbia County schools will be closed on Monday.

Richmond County schools will be closed on Monday.

President Joe Biden will be in Atlanta on Sunday to speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church on what would have been MLK’s 94th birthday.

Doctor King served as co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. The current pastor is U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

