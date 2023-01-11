Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia secures $2.2-billion South Korean solar manufacturing plant

Hanwha Qcells is bringing about 2,500 jobs to the state, according to Raphael Warnock, White House
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.2 billion to expand its Dalton, Georgia, plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing.

Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring about 2,500 jobs to the state, according to an announcement made by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Biden administration officials.

“Today’s Hanwha Q CELLS announcement to make the largest solar investment in U.S. history is a big deal for Georgia’s working families and the American economy,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Hanwha’s Q CELLS investment will create thousands of good-paying jobs in Georgia, many of which won’t require a four-year degree. It will bring back our supply chains so we aren’t reliant on other countries, lower the cost of clean energy, and help us combat the climate crisis.”

Warnock said Qcells investment will complete the first and only entirely domestic solar supply chain. Groundbreaking for the new Bartow County facility is expected in the coming months.

Last Congress, Warnock introduced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, which has now been signed into law. Warnock’s office said the legislation creates tax incentives for every step of the domestic solar manufacturing supply chain. That legislation was included in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Warnock has also urged the Office of Management and Budget to close loopholes in the federal solar procurement process.

Qcells CEO Justin Lee credited Warnock for his support of solar power, adding “Georgia could soon be the solar capital of the world.”

