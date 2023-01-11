Submit Photos/Videos
FAA system outage affects some flights at Augusta airport

President Joe Biden on Wednesday talked about the computer system outage that has grounded flights nationwide. (Source: CNN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport suffered some minor effects from a computer outage that disrupted air service across the country Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., nearly 1,200 U.S. flights were delayed due to a Federal Aviation Administration computer system. The FAA asked airlines to delay flights until 9 a.m.

At Augusta Regional Airport, at least two flights scheduled for arrival were canceled: American Flight 5059 from Charlotte at 10:42 a.m. and American Flight 5053 from Charlotte at 2:12 p.m.

As far as departures, American Flight 5365 to Charlotte was delayed from 6:51 a.m., and American Flight 5310 to Charlotte was delayed from its planned 9:25 a.m. departure. American Flight 5059 to Charlotte was canceled from its planned 11:14 a.m. departure.

MORE | Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax

That means some sort of disruption for five of the 27 scheduled Augusta flights Wednesday.

Airport spokeswoman Lauren Smith said those were the only expected effects from the outage of the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System.

By 9:50 a.m., flights other than those were running smoothly, she said.

Also affected was Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest.

Delta is the Augusta airport’s main carrier, with a great deal of the passengers going through the Atlanta airport. Other fliers from Augusta drive to Atlanta or take a shuttle to fly out of the city.

FlightAware was reporting 628 delays and 53 cancellations at the Atlanta airport as of 10 a.m.

The FAA was working late Wednesday morning to fully revive the system.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult the system, which lists potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said “we don’t know” and told reporters that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

