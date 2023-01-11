Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Overnight lows will stay in the mid to low 50s heading into early Thursday. A FIRST ALERT is in effect Thursday as strong to severe storms move in later in the day.

Severe Outlook Thursday (WRDW)

A strong cold front will move across the region Thursday into Friday. Confidence is increasing that we could see strong to severe storms moving into the CSRA Thursday afternoon. A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the threat of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA included in a Slight to Marginal risk for severe weather Thursday. Strong wind gusts and brief tornadoes are the main risk with storms pushing through late Thursday afternoon into early Thursday night. We will continue to monitor and update. It will be breezy Thursday with southwest winds between 10-15 mph and higher gusts. Highs Thursday will be well above normal in the mid to low 70s.

Severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon into early Thursday night. Stay weather aware. (WRDW)

Showers and storms will clear out later Thursday night as the front moves east through the CSRA and Friday will be dry. Morning lows Friday will be in the mid-40s and then highs will struggle to climb into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be near the freezing mark in the low 30s. Sunshine will return Saturday with cooler than average high temps in the low 50s. Back below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday and highs will remain cool in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures turn more seasonal Monday with morning lows near 30 and afternoon highs near 60. Mostly sunny skies expected Monday, but rain is back in the forecast by Tuesday next week. Keep it here for updates.

