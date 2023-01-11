Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta’s mayor, others travel to Atlanta for Chamber breakfast

New Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and other city leaders attended the “Eggs and Issues Breakfast” in Atlanta.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday morning, new Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and other city leaders attended the “Eggs and Issues Breakfast” in Atlanta.

Johnson and the Augusta-Richmond County Commission members traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Georgia Chamber breakfast that serves as a kick-off to the state’s legislative session, which began earlier this week.

“I’m fortunate to have my colleagues join me so that we can collectively build relationships across the state,” Johnson said ahead of the trip.

The breakfast featured bags of food from Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, served at finely set round tables along with orange juice and coffee.

News 12′s Craig Allison was in Atlanta with the mayor and commission so watch for updates on this developing story here om WRDW.com and on News 12.

