Augusta’s mayor, others travel to Atlanta for Chamber breakfast

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday morning, new Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and other city leaders attended the “Eggs and Issues Breakfast” in Atlanta.

Johnson and the Augusta-Richmond County Commission members traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Georgia Chamber breakfast that serves as a kick-off to the state’s legislative session, which began earlier this week .

“I’m fortunate to have my colleagues join me so that we can collectively build relationships across the state,” Johnson said ahead of the trip.

The breakfast featured bags of food from Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, served at finely set round tables along with orange juice and coffee.

News 12′s Craig Allison was in Atlanta with the mayor and commission so watch for updates on this developing story here om WRDW.com and on News 12.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.