Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Amtrak riders spend unexpected time in Bamberg County

All aboard. Take a train from NC coast to mountains
Amtrak(tcw-wbtv)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Train passengers met a delay while traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination.

A southbound Amtrak train on Tuesday was impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina.

MORE | FAA system outage affects some flights at Augusta airport

The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south but had to stop in Denmark.

Passengers on the train said they were headed to Florida and were supposed to be in Florida around 10 a.m. Tuesday but were stuck on the tracks in South Carolina for hours.

Amtrak said customers were provided with meals, snack packs and beverages.

A new crew was traveling to Denmark to board the train, Amtrak said.

The derailment happened Monday night in Lake City, where a train hit a vehicle that was on the tracks. Authorities said 25 cars derailed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Here’s the silver lining in Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax
Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer seeking new class of Wienermobile drivers
Name released for Aiken County slain man whose body was burned
Anthony Mason
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
Columbia County School District bus
6-year-old stable after crash with Columbia County school bus

Latest News

Augusta leaders go to Atlanta to discuss economic development
Augusta leaders go to Atlanta to discuss economic development
From left: Lawrence Markese Stephens and Jamari K. Williams
2 more suspects sought in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
Ellen Weaver, the Republican nominee for South Carolina superintendent of education, speaks at...
S.C. Democratic Party requests investigation into newly elected Superintendent of Education claiming fraud
April 8, 2022 - Mary Green
Abortion becomes a surprise focus of the South Carolina Legislature