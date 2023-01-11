Amtrak riders spend unexpected time in Bamberg County

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Train passengers met a delay while traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination.

A southbound Amtrak train on Tuesday was impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina.

The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south but had to stop in Denmark.

Passengers on the train said they were headed to Florida and were supposed to be in Florida around 10 a.m. Tuesday but were stuck on the tracks in South Carolina for hours.

Amtrak said customers were provided with meals, snack packs and beverages.

A new crew was traveling to Denmark to board the train, Amtrak said.

The derailment happened Monday night in Lake City, where a train hit a vehicle that was on the tracks. Authorities said 25 cars derailed.

