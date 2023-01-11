Submit Photos/Videos
Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m.

There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 6:28 a.m., two southbound lanes are closed.

Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.

