Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m.
There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
As of 6:28 a.m., two southbound lanes are closed.
Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.