Accident causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident on Mike Padgett Highway near Alden Drive has caused lane closures Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:46 a.m.

There have been reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 6:28 a.m., two southbound lanes are closed.

Motorists in that area are advised to drive with caution.

