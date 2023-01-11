2 more suspects sought in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes.

The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found out a male victim had been shot while sitting in a white Kia. According to the incident report, the vehicle was struck multiple times.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, that victim was 22-year-old Kyan Michael Bowie.

Three arrests have already been made in the case. Now authorities are looking for:

Lawrence Markese Stephens, 20, who’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Jamari K. Williams, 19, who’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Both have active warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on them is urged to Investigator Walter McNeil or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Previous arrests

Jaquez Kiandre Davis, 21, was arrested on Dec. 5 and booked into Richmond County jail. He was charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during crime, state court bench warrant and hold subject for probation/parole.

Jaquez Davis (Contributed)

Evyn O’Conner (Contributed)

