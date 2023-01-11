10 new sculptures displayed around downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More sculptures are going up along downtown’s sculpture trail.

Crews will finish putting up the new artwork Friday.

We talked to the Greater Augusta Arts Council Project Manager, Pax Bobrow, to learn more about some of the pieces.

“The whole concept of the Augusta Sculpture Trail is that we get 10 sculptures on loan from the artists for two years. The pieces that are purchased become part of the city of Augusta’s permanent art collection,” he said.

There are four pieces sticking around mixed in with the new ones. You can find the sculptures spread out downtown, on the Riverwalk along Broad Street, and at the Augusta Common.

