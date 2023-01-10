Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

Dawgs arrive in Atlanta
Dawgs arrive in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens.

Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will also be in Athens when they arrive.

A parade and celebration are planned for Saturday to celebrate the team’s back-to-back championship wins.

