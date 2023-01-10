WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens.

WATCH LIVESTREAM

Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will also be in Athens when they arrive.

A parade and celebration are planned for Saturday to celebrate the team’s back-to-back championship wins.

Check back here for a livestream.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.