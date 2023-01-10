Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Thousands’ of complaints forwarded to Southwest, feds say

Southwest customers wait in line in this file photo.
Southwest customers wait in line in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials said they are acting on “thousands” of complaints related to Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown, including complaints the airline isn’t making good on its pledge to issue refunds.

The Department of Transportation has sent every complaint directly to Southwest, and the agency is giving the airline 60 days to respond.

Southwest said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31.

The airline has to honor passenger refund requests within seven business days if the traveler paid by card and 20 days if they paid by cash or check for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
Anthony Mason
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta

Latest News

Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police dig through trash for clues in woman’s disappearance
FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform...
Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024
Anthime "Baked Alaska" Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6,...
Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days behind bars
Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book...
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
FILE - Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson, a.k.a. Diamond and Silk, arrive at the...
‘Diamond,’ of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51