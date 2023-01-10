Stacey Abrams’ group must repay court costs in election lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization has been ordered to repay the costs associated with defending the state in a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s election laws.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones has ruled against all the claims brought in Fair Fight Action Inc. v. Raffensperger. The lawsuit challenged Georgia’s absentee ballot provisions, oversight of voter rolls and the state’s voter verification rules on Sept. 30, 2022.

“Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the Voting Rights Act,” Jones wrote, finding the “burden on voters is relatively low,” and that Fair Fight Action had not provided any “…evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about voter registration status.”

“This is a win for taxpayers and voters who knew all along that Abrams’ voter suppression claims were false,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “This is a start, but I think Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims.”

The costs include nearly $193,000 for trial and deposition transcripts and over $38,000 for copies of thousands of exhibits the state used in the case.

Abrams, Democrats and progressives - including President Joe Biden - continue painting Georgia’s voting laws as “Jim Crow 2.0,″ even though 2022 proved absentee balloting and early voting are among the most popular and widely used electoral measures by the state’s ever-changing electorate.

Record numbers of early voting and absentee ballots were cast in every statewide election, from the May primaries to the U.S. Senate runoff.

