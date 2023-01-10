Submit Photos/Videos
For one Georgia Dawg, celebrations are just getting started

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - She’s a self-described Georgia Bulldogs superfan, and if you take one look at Regina Kirklans’s front yard, it’s hard to argue against that.

We asked her who won the game.

“The Dawgs, of course! Did you think anything else,” she asked.

Kirkland says the game was amazing, and she wants to make sure everyone knows it.

“I couldn’t wait until today, so I could go show everybody, yeah! Get you some of that Alabama,” said Kirkland.

Her Dawg inflatable is 20 feet tall and it’s crushing a frog.

“I love it,” she said.

Kirkland says it feels like they beat Alabama again.

“No hard feelings Alabama fans, but we’ve heard y’all’s hype for so long, and now you’re gonna hear ours,” she said.

She’s going to make sure you hear it loud and clear. There are at least a dozen other decorations scattered across the yard. She has more in the backyard.

Kirkland says it feels like the Dawgs are going to keep winning.

“One, two... three is on the way,” she said.

But for now, she’s going to celebrate this one, and her neighbors won’t hear the end of it. She plans to keep the decorations up as long as she can.

“Go Dawgs,” said Kirkland.

