Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McMaster to be sworn in for 2nd term to make him SC’s longest-serving governor

Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here at his inauguration in 2019, will be sworn in Wednesday for his...
Gov. Henry McMaster, shown here at his inauguration in 2019, will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term. At the end of his second term, he will have become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is one step closer to making history in the Palmetto State.

The 75-year-old Republican will be sworn in Wednesday for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse Wednesday morning.

By the time that second term ends, McMaster will have served 10 years in the role, making him the state’s longest-serving governor.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, the second woman to hold that office, will also be sworn in for a second term.

READ MORE: Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Columbia.

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with his wife, the state's first lady, Peggy McMaster at his side...
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with his wife, the state's first lady, Peggy McMaster at his side during the 2019 Inaugural Ball in Columbia.(WIS/File)

The day’s event will begin with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. After a Wednesday afternoon open house at the Governor’s Mansion, the festivities end with the Inaugural Ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

He was the state’s lieutenant governor when ascended to the role of governor in January of 2017. when then-Gov. Nikki Haley stepped down to accept an appointment from then-President Donald Trump to serve as an ambassador at the United Nations. He completed her term and then ran successfully twice for full terms of his own.

McMaster defeated Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, who lost his House seat to Mace in 2020. The race was called for McMaster less than two hours after polls closed on Nov. 8. He beat Cunningham by 18 points, 10 points higher than his 2018 victory over state Rep. James Smith.

Haley is set to attend the inaugural, according to McMaster campaign spokesman Rob Godfrey.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
Anthony Mason
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Amid spike elsewhere, CSRA keeping COVID rates low for now
Even with fuel tax restored, Ga. gas will be a bargain
From left: Alana Ann Westbury and John Richard Williams
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County
Gas pump
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party