Man convicted of setting fire at Augusta apartment building

Charles Bragg
Charles Bragg(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The year’s first jury trial in Richmond County ended with a guilty verdict in a 2020 arson case.

A jury took 30 minutes to find Charles Bragg, 52, guilty of arson in the first degree after a two-day trial, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

Bragg was accused of setting fire to an apartment building at 1837 Wrightsboro Road on Sept. 14, 2020. Williams said Bragg was angry over being evicted.

Deputies had been called to the scene earlier due to an altercation involving Bragg and one of the property maintenance workers, according to Williams.

MORE | ID released for Aiken County slain man whose body was burned

There was a 25-minute window from the time the deputies and staff left and when the fire was reported, and Bragg was the only person left on the property, according to Williams.

Someone traveling by on Wrightsboro called 911 to report smoke coming from the building.

Bragg remained at the scene watching the fire grow and making no attempt to put it out or alert authorities, according to Williams.

No one was hurt by the fire or smoke inhalation.

“Some people just want to watch the world burn,” Assistant District Attorney Kyle Davis told the jury. “When Charles Bragg stood on that lawn watching this building burn, he was saying ‘If I can’t live here, no one can.’”

Superior Court Judge John Flythe sentenced Bragg to three years in prison followed by 17 years on probation.

