Kitchen accident causes seniors to relocate at Red Cross

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused several residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross.

According to authorities, sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire was reported at the housing complex, also known as the Smith House, at 456 Lawana Drive in Gloverville.

According to dispatch, the fire began after the resident left for the restroom, leaving the pot on the stove causing the fire.

From the fire department’s perspective, everything turned out to be OK.

The sprinklers turned on and flooded the place, possibly displacing the residents for longer.

