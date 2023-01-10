Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kitchen accident causes seniors to relocate at Red Cross

A fire caused 38 residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross.
A fire caused 38 residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused several residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross.

According to authorities, sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire was reported at the housing complex, also known as the Smith House, at 456 Lawana Drive in Gloverville.

According to dispatch, the fire began after the resident left for the restroom, leaving the pot on the stove causing the fire.

MORE | Aiken officer fired over use of force during arrest

From the fire department’s perspective, everything turned out to be OK.

The sprinklers turned on and flooded the place, possibly displacing the residents for longer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, on Friday night in...
Dog owner out on bond after 11-year-old hospitalized for dog attack
1 dead after shooting at Augusta hotel
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
11-year-old survivor of 3-dog attack in Columbia County continues through surgeries
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
Richmond County Board of Education
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

Latest News

Augusta University Health is encouraging people to take CPR certification classes.
Augusta University encourages CPR education after NFL incident
We’ve been reporting on issues at the Charles B. Webster detention center for weeks.
City leaders announce how to fix detention center conditions
11 year-old, Justin’s injuries, so severe, he needed two surgeries after being attacked by dogs...
11 year-old victim undergoes several surgeries after dog attack
Former Bulldog Corvey Irvin speaks about his time
Former Bulldog talks about this second national championship team