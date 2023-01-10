Submit Photos/Videos
If you’re looking for a job, here are some opportunities

Fist bump
By Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University will have a career fair Tuesday at the Goodwill job connection, 3179 Washington Road.

There are openings in nursing, maintenance, research, dental assistants, groundskeeping, information technology, administration, environmental services and public safety.

You can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers.

Six Flags hiring for the season

MABLETON, Ga. - Six Flags Over Georgia is looking to hire hard-working, fun, and enthusiastic team members for the 2023 season.

To kick off hiring, the park is hosting multiple job fairs in January and February, including:

  • New applicant job fair – Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Leadership job fair – Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
  • Mega job fair – Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To apply, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia/jobs for immediate openings.

