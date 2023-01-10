Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia’s gas tax suspension ends at midnight

Georgia’s gas tax suspension will end Jan. 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
Georgia's gas tax suspension will end Jan. 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Across the state, gas prices remain below $3 per gallon, but that could all change Tuesday night.

The gas tax suspension that has been keeping Georgia’s prices low is coming to an end.

Back in March of last year, the General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the tax that the state of Georgia collects on each gallon of gasoline.

Gov. Brian Kemp kept extending that suspension month after month, doing it one last time in December to help families offset the cost of holiday spending.

But now, it’s time for the state to start collecting that gas tax again. So, starting at midnight tonight, the prices you see at the pump will begin to go up by about 30 cents per gallon. Because of that, a lot of Georgians might be filling up their tanks on Tuesday.

In Georgia, the distributors pay the state tax - not your local gas station owner. That’s why prices may vary over the next few days, depending on when new gasoline arrives at each location.

The governor says right now, they’re working on other ways to help Georgians fight inflation. He’s hoping state lawmakers will agree to send $2 billion of surplus revenue back to taxpayers this year.

