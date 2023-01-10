Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Across the state, gas prices remain below $3 per gallon, but that could all change Tuesday night.

The gas tax suspension that has been keeping Georgia’s prices low is coming to an end, meaning gas prices should rise by about 30 cents a gallon.

Even then, Georgia’s price is expected to stay below the national average.

On Tuesday, Georgia’s average price was $2.81, while Augusta’s average price was $2.88. Add 30 cents and that would be $3.11 for Georgia and $3.18 for Augusta.

Both of those prices are still well below Tuesday’s national average of $3.27.

And here’s some more good news in at least the short term: AAA expects an end to the recent surge in gas prices blamed on cold weather and holiday travel. While the national average price rose daily starting on Christmas Eve, prices flattened and then fell by a penny over the weekend.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

Don’t get to used to it, though. Gross says they’ll likely rise later.

In March, the Georgia General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the tax that the state collects on each gallon of gasoline.

It was a move lawmakers made after gasoline prices spiked drastically across the country after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Gov. Brian Kemp kept extending that suspension month after month, doing it one last time in December to help families offset the cost of holiday spending.

But now it’s time for the state to start collecting that gas tax again.

From reports by WRDW and WANF

