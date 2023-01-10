Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds

Racial Progress in Georgia
Racial Progress in Georgia(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of Martin Luther King Jr. scored No. 3 in a report that measured the country’s progress in balancing racial groups.

According to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Wyoming is the No. 1 state in racial progress. Vermont ranked last.

However, Georgia came in at No. 11 in the racial integration ranking.

Hawaii was first and the District of Columbia was last.

In 2022, conversations on race have remained prevalent, with high-profile police brutality trials ending in convictions for officers.

Unfortunately, only 40% of all adults and only 30% of black adults think the recent increased focus on racial equality has actually led to changes that have improved the lives of black people. This makes it clear that we have a lot of work to do.

In order to determine the most racially integrated states and those that have achieved the most racial progress over time, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions: 1) Employment & Wealth, 2) Education 3) Social & Civic Engagement and 4) Health.

